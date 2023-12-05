Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

14-year-old girl arrested after slashing classmate with knife

AICHI

A 14-year-old junior high school girl has been arrested after she slashed a 13-year-old male classmate in the neck with a folding knife at a school in Handa, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 11:10 a.m. after the girl and boy started arguing during a calligraphy class at Handa City Junior High School, Kyodo News reported. Police said the boy was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

After the girl attacked her classmate, she was immediately restrained by the teacher until police arrived. Police said the girl was in possession of multiple knives.

The girl and the victim were seated near each other with 38 other students in the classroom. After the incident, some students complained about feeling sick and were treated at the nurse’s office.

