14-year-old girl arrested after throwing shopping cart from roof of Osaka store

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 14-year-old girl on suspicion of attempted murder after she threw a shopping cart from the roof of a Don Quijote store.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. Friday at the store in Suminoe Ward, Fuji TV reported. The girl had gone to the store with two friends. She told police she threw the shopping cart from the fifth-floor roof half for fun but said she didn’t intend for the cart to hit anyone.

Police said the cart, which weighs about 8 kilograms, fell 22 meters and hit the pavement about two meters in front of a male passerby.

A store employee called 110. The girls were detained at a nearby park. Police said one of the girls filmed the incident on her smartphone.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

The real reason behind it all, "Police said one of the girls filmed the incident on her smartphone."

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The real reason behind it all, "Police said one of the girls filmed the incident on her smartphone."

Bingo

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Its fortunate nobody was hit, that would almost certainly have been fatal to anyone it fell on from that height.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

