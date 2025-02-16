 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

14-year-old girl arrested for assaulting mother over smartphone use

3 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school girl on suspicion of assaulting her mother after they had an argument over her smartphone use.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the girl’s younger sister called police and said her older sister was hitting their mother.

Police said the girl pulled her mother's hair and hit her in the forehead with her smartphone at their home in Higashi Ward.

Police said the girl told them she got angry after her mother had disabled some of the functions of her smartphone.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

An Unforgettable Journey in Akita

Discover winter adventures: a ski resort with majestic views, tranquil hot springs and vibrant cultural traditions

Read More

3 Comments
Login to comment

Take her phone away.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

She needs to undergo rehabilitation just like a drug addict.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Well kid, welcome to the adult world. Great for the sister who called the police.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hopefully the arrest is a wake up call for this violent little dropkick. Good on her younger sister.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yamaga Lantern Festival Hyakka Hyakkai

GaijinPot Travel

How to Read Japanese Food Labels

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Prepaid Cards in Japan: Best Options for Expats & How to Use Them

GaijinPot Blog

Useful Japanese for Getting a Haircut in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Why Do People Hate Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Why So Many Marriages in Japan Are Sexless – And What You Can Do About It

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Books in Translation to Read in 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Reality Dating Shows to Binge this Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo