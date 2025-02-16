14-year-old girl arrested for assaulting mother over smartphone use

Police in Sapporo have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school girl on suspicion of assaulting her mother after they had an argument over her smartphone use.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported that the girl’s younger sister called police and said her older sister was hitting their mother.
Police said the girl pulled her mother's hair and hit her in the forehead with her smartphone at their home in Higashi Ward.
Police said the girl told them she got angry after her mother had disabled some of the functions of her smartphone.© Japan Today
wallace
Take her phone away.
Seigi
She needs to undergo rehabilitation just like a drug addict.
Chico3
Well kid, welcome to the adult world. Great for the sister who called the police.
Fighto!
Hopefully the arrest is a wake up call for this violent little dropkick. Good on her younger sister.