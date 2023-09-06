Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

14-year-old girl arrested for fatally stabbing mother at home

NAGOYA

A 14-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly stabbing her mother at their apartment in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan on Wednesday, police said.

The girl's 40-year-old mother was found collapsed on a futon mattress by rescuers after an ambulance call was made at around 1:15 a.m. She was taken to a hospital and later confirmed dead.

The daughter, a junior high school student in her second year living in the town of Oharu, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect nodded when a police officer asked if she had killed her mother but did not appear able to properly respond to questions, according to the police.

The girl is suspected to have stabbed her mother in the abdomen with a kitchen knife at around 1:10 a.m. Her younger sister was also in the apartment when the incident occurred, the police said.

Another teenage girl? What's wrong with kids these day. There were incident in Shibuya, the girl who did that 15-year-old.

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2022/08/21/national/crime-legal/shibuya-stabbing/

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

This is so sad.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

There is a younger sister as well. Poor child, what a traumatizing event.

Another story that is missing a father.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We do not know what was going on there, but this is bad for everyone, especially the younger sister.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

