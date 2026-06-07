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14-year-old girl arrested for spraying woman in face, stealing her wallet

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SAITAMA

Police in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 14-year-old junior high school girl on suspicion of injuring and robbing a woman in her 60s.

According to the police, the girl approached the woman from behind as she was walking along a street at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, sprayed her in the face with an unknown substance, and stole her wallet containing 40,000 yen in cash, NTV reported.

The girl then ran away for about 150 meters before she was apprehended by the woman who chased after her.

Police said the girl has admitted to the allegation and quoted her as saying,"I didn't have any money, so I wanted some.”

The woman was not injured, police said.

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