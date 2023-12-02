Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

14-year-old girl riding bike seriously injured after being hit by car; driver arrested

0 Comments
AICHI

A 14-year-old girl riding a bicycle was seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday night.

Police have arrested the driver of the car, a 27-year-old woman who works at a nursery school, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury, Kyodo News reported. The girl was not wearing a helmet and sustained a severe head injury, police said, adding she remained in a coma on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around7:55 p.m. Saturday at an intersection. The girl was crossing the street when she was hit from the side. The impact shattered the windscreen of the car.

There are no traffic lights or crosswalk at the intersection. Police quoted the driver as saying the cyclist appeared from the side suddenly in front of her.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Art Aquarium Ginza

GaijinPot Travel

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Marriage-Centered Dating Apps in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Find a Job in Japan When You Live Overseas

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Where to Find Art, Design and Photography Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Mount Osuzu

GaijinPot Travel

Narita or Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Things to See and Do in Kumamoto City

GaijinPot Blog