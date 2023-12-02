14-year-old girl riding bike seriously injured after being hit by car; driver arrested

A 14-year-old girl riding a bicycle was seriously injured after she was hit by a car in Ichinomiya, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday night.

Police have arrested the driver of the car, a 27-year-old woman who works at a nursery school, on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in injury, Kyodo News reported. The girl was not wearing a helmet and sustained a severe head injury, police said, adding she remained in a coma on Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around7:55 p.m. Saturday at an intersection. The girl was crossing the street when she was hit from the side. The impact shattered the windscreen of the car.

There are no traffic lights or crosswalk at the intersection. Police quoted the driver as saying the cyclist appeared from the side suddenly in front of her.

