15-year-girl on bike hit, killed by truck; driver arrested

A 15-year-old girl riding a bicycle died after she was hit by a truck at an intersection in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday. Police arrested the 32-year-old truck driver on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. The girl, Kimi Miura, was on a crossing when she was hit by the truck which was turning left at the time. The girl sustained severe head injuries and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver, Kotaro Nakazawa, has admitted to the charge and was quoted by police as saying he wasn’t paying attention when he made the turn at the intersection which has traffic lights.© Japan Today
2 Comments
zatoizugoodo
One thing that might help is to outlaw curtains that truck drivers like to keep closed while driving. How is that even legal? I'm not saying that it was the cause of this accident but it very well could be.
Daniel Naumoff
Something certainly needs to be done. The scenario keeps repeating itself, unless we start getting pure accidents beyond the control of human factor there has to be something that can be done to prevent those tragedies.