15-year-girl on bike hit, killed by truck; driver arrested

A 15-year-old girl riding a bicycle died after she was hit by a truck at an intersection in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, on Friday. Police arrested the 32-year-old truck driver on suspicion of reckless driving resulting in death.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. The girl, Kimi Miura, was on a crossing when she was hit by the truck which was turning left at the time. The girl sustained severe head injuries and was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver, Kotaro Nakazawa, has admitted to the charge and was quoted by police as saying he wasn’t paying attention when he made the turn at the intersection which has traffic lights.

