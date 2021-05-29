Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

15-year-old boy arrested after man stabbed in shopping center toilet

SAITAMA

Police in Tsurugashima, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 53-year-old man in the toilet of a shopping center.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m. Saturday in a toilet on the second floor at the Wakaba Walk mall, Fuji TV reported. The victim, from Kawagoe, was stabbed in the left calf, police said. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound is not life-threatening.

Police said the boy, who is high school student, and the man did not know each other and that the attack appeared to be random. The man told police when he came out of the toilet cubicle, he was suddenly attacked by the boy. He staggered out of the toilet and sought help from a shopper who called police. When police arrived, the boy was outside near the toilet. A bloodstained knife with a 17-cm-long blade was found on the toilet floor.

Police said the boy has admitted to stabbing the man but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

