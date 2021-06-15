15-year-old boy arrested after slashing classmate at school

Police in Himeji, Hyogo Prefecture, arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he slashed a classmate with a knife at a public high school.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday inside a classroom, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police said the boy used a fruit knife with a 10-centimeter-long blade to slash his 15-year-old male classmate in the face and neck.
The suspect then fled the scene with the knife in his possession. About 90 minutes later, police found him 800 meters from the school. The injured student was taken to the hospital where doctors said his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.
Police said the boy told them he intended to kill his classmate but did not give a reason.© Japan Today
cccatch
I'm wondering if this was a bullied boy exacting revenge on his bully? This could have ended up much worse! Glad that it wasn't life threatening.
virusrex
It is surprisingly easy to make fatal wounds with a knife, even if it is 10cm long, Hopefully the injured boy recovers completely soon. At least physically, probably he will need a lot of support to leave behind this experience.