15-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder after beating woman with hammer

Police in Matsubara, Osaka, said Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit a 70-year-old woman on the head with a hammer.

According to police, the boy has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying “I hit her because she just happened to be there. I’ve always wanted to kill someone.”

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as Sumiko Nishiguchi was leaving her house by bicycle, Fuji TV reported. The teenager came up behind her and without saying a word, starting hitting her with a 33-cm-long hammer. Nishiguchi was able to fight the boy off and grab the hammer. However, she suffered a fractured skull but her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the teenager, who was arrested on Wednesday, told them he bought the hammer with the aim of attacking someone. He and Nishiguchi live in the same area but do not know each other.

Police said the boy was identified through street surveillance camera footage. His father said he has not been going to school since last summer.

