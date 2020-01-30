Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

15-year-old boy arrested for attempted murder after beating woman with hammer

0 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Matsubara, Osaka, said Thursday they have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he hit a 70-year-old woman on the head with a hammer.

According to police, the boy has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying “I hit her because she just happened to be there. I’ve always wanted to kill someone.”

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as Sumiko Nishiguchi was leaving her house by bicycle, Fuji TV reported. The teenager came up behind her and without saying a word, starting hitting her with a 33-cm-long hammer. Nishiguchi was able to fight the boy off and grab the hammer. However, she suffered a fractured skull but her injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said the teenager, who was arrested on Wednesday, told them he bought the hammer with the aim of attacking someone. He and Nishiguchi live in the same area but do not know each other.

Police said the boy was identified through street surveillance camera footage. His father said he has not been going to school since last summer.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Chasing the Gods’ Crossing On Lake Suwa in Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Differences Between Japanese And Western Diet Approaches

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Inami

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

A Guide to Goshuin: Japanese Shrine and Temple Stamps

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheets: Going to Karaoke in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Nature

Icicles of Ashigakubo

GaijinPot Travel