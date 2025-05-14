 Japan Today
crime

15-year-old boy arrested for killing 84-year-old woman says he wanted to target someone ‘weaker than me’

CHIBA

A 15-year-old boy who has been arrested on suspicion of killing an 84-year-old woman in Chiba City on Sunday told police “I targeted someone weaker than me so I could go to a juvenile detention center.”

Police said the boy told them he felt that he was in a complicated family environment and was growing increasingly dissatisfied, NHK reported. Police said the boy had been having trouble with classmates at school and has a history of delinquent behavior. He had also run away from home once.

The boy told police he wanted to kill someone, and it did not matter who, so that he could get away from his home. He said he saw Takahashi walking along the street at around 5:10 p.m. Sunday and followed her.

A passerby called 110 and said that an elderly woman was lying on her side on the street in Wakaba Ward, unconscious and bleeding from a wound in her back and from the side of her head.

The woman, Yayoi Takahashi, was taken to hospital but died about 90 minutes after arrival. It is believed that she and the boy did not know each other.

Police detained the boy, who lives near the scene of the crime, for voluntary questioning on Monday morning and arrested him in the afternoon. He surfaced as a suspect after police examined surveillance camera footage taken near the scene of the crime.

The scene of the stabbing is in a residential area about one kilometer east of Tsuga Station on the JR Sobu Main Line.

Visitors to the crime scene on Tuesday placed flowers and offered prayers. A man who knew Takahashi said, "I can't help but feel sorry for her. Her husband must be going through a difficult time. I'm really angry.”

