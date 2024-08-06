 Japan Today
crime

15-year-old boy arrested for knife attack near Hakata Station in Fukuoka

1 Comment
FUKUOKA

Police in Fukuoka City have arrested a 15-year-old boy after a 50-year-old man was stabbed on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at around 9:15 p.m. near JR Hakata Station, broadcaster FNN reported. Police said they received a call from the victim who said he had suddenly been stabbed outside a convenience store near Hakata Station.

The victim suffered wounds to his right arm and face, and was taken to hospital. Police said his life is not in danger.

Approximately 45 minutes later, police found the suspect, who said he was a high school student from Hita, Oita Prefecture, about 100 meters from the scene, carrying a kitchen knife. He was arrested him on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

According to the police, the boy has hinted at his involvement in the attack on the man. Police said there is no indication the boy knows the man

The kid needs urgent help.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

