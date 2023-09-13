Newsletter Signup Register / Login
15-year-old boy arrested for stabbing friend in Ishikawa Prefecture

ISHIKAWA

Police in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a friend about the same age.

According to police, the boy, a high school student, stabbed the victim in the base of the neck with a bread knife at around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the car parking lot of the apartment building where the victim lives, Kyodo News reported. A passerby saw the incident and called 110.

The victim was taken to hospital where doctors said his wound was not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect has so far given no motive and are questioning him about the source of trouble between the victim and himself.

