Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

15-year-old boy arrested for stabbing high school girl

6 Comments
KAGOSHIMA

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of the attempted murder of a high school girl in the city of Kagoshima earlier this month, police said.

The boy, a junior high school student, is suspected of stabbing the 16-year-old high school girl in the abdomen with a knife several times near a park in the city at around 1:15 p.m. on Jan 7, the police said, adding he admitted to the charges.

According to the police, the boy stalked a woman after purchasing a knife. Observing his behavior, police officers questioned him, and the boy admitted to the stabbing of the high school girl.

The boy and the high school girl did not know each other, the police said. After the assault, the girl told investigators that she was followed by a man and she was stabbed as she turned around.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

"I just wanted to see what it was like to stab somebody. Anyway, I'm a minor, so I won't get punished. Maybe my parents will take away my Playstation for a week."

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Mental issues remain untreated...

He is not even wanting to be a serial killer by denial...

Again an attack on women only case.

Poor girl. Wish her a quick recover.

Low crile nation, but many "no reason" crimes, which for victims is hard to forget.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Another attack by a psycho male on an unsuspecting defenseless female (child) target. Why do they do that? High probability of success, and low likelihood of getting their @ss kicked. Frikken cowards.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

@Sensei

You realize that the boy was a year younger than the girl right? Psychotic teenager attacks another teenager, no need to skew it.

Put him in secured therapy or an institution and help the girl recover, there's nothing else to be done.

No point to jail the boy, he'll only come out crazier than before and do worse next time.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I find you attractive so this is how i show it.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

According to the police, the boy stalked a woman after purchasing a knife. Observing his behavior, police officers questioned him, and the boy admitted to the stabbing of the high school girl

I don't get it, are the woman and the girl the same person?

And what behavior did they observe that warranted the initial questioning?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Replace The Carbs: How To Cook Cauliflower Chahan (Fried Rice)

Savvy Tokyo

The Only Gaijin the Village: New Year’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Luxury Living

An Abundance of Art in Roppongi

Insight Japan Today

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ In Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Wanderlust: 6 Amazing Mountains to Climb Under 1,000 Meters

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining