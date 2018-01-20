15-year-old boy arrested for stabbing high school girl

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of the attempted murder of a high school girl in the city of Kagoshima earlier this month, police said.
The boy, a junior high school student, is suspected of stabbing the 16-year-old high school girl in the abdomen with a knife several times near a park in the city at around 1:15 p.m. on Jan 7, the police said, adding he admitted to the charges.
According to the police, the boy stalked a woman after purchasing a knife. Observing his behavior, police officers questioned him, and the boy admitted to the stabbing of the high school girl.
The boy and the high school girl did not know each other, the police said. After the assault, the girl told investigators that she was followed by a man and she was stabbed as she turned around.© KYODO
6 Comments
sensei258
"I just wanted to see what it was like to stab somebody. Anyway, I'm a minor, so I won't get punished. Maybe my parents will take away my Playstation for a week."
Jonathan Prin
Mental issues remain untreated...
He is not even wanting to be a serial killer by denial...
Again an attack on women only case.
Poor girl. Wish her a quick recover.
Low crile nation, but many "no reason" crimes, which for victims is hard to forget.
sensei258
Another attack by a psycho male on an unsuspecting defenseless female (child) target. Why do they do that? High probability of success, and low likelihood of getting their @ss kicked. Frikken cowards.
Doctor_professor
@Sensei
You realize that the boy was a year younger than the girl right? Psychotic teenager attacks another teenager, no need to skew it.
Put him in secured therapy or an institution and help the girl recover, there's nothing else to be done.
No point to jail the boy, he'll only come out crazier than before and do worse next time.
Kobe White Bar Owner
I find you attractive so this is how i show it.
Burning Bush
And what behavior did they observe that warranted the initial questioning?