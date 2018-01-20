15-year-old boy arrested for stabbing high school girl

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Saturday on suspicion of the attempted murder of a high school girl in the city of Kagoshima earlier this month, police said.

The boy, a junior high school student, is suspected of stabbing the 16-year-old high school girl in the abdomen with a knife several times near a park in the city at around 1:15 p.m. on Jan 7, the police said, adding he admitted to the charges.

According to the police, the boy stalked a woman after purchasing a knife. Observing his behavior, police officers questioned him, and the boy admitted to the stabbing of the high school girl.

The boy and the high school girl did not know each other, the police said. After the assault, the girl told investigators that she was followed by a man and she was stabbed as she turned around.

