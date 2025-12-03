 Japan Today
crime

15-year-old boy arrested for stabbing man in the back on street in Iwate

IWATE

Police in Kitakami City, Iwate Prefecture, have arrested a 15-year-old junior high school boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 36-year-old man as he walked along a street.

The incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, TBS reported. Police said the boy is accused of stabbing the man, who is from Kamaishi City, Iwate Prefecture, multiple times in the back with a knife.

The man yelled for help and a witness called 110. The victim was taken to hospital. Police said his wounds were not not life-threatening.

The boy left the scene and returned home still holding the knife. He told his family that he had stabbed someone, and the family contacted the police.

Police said that the boy admitted stabbing the man but when asked why, he was quoted as saying that he didn't want to talk about his motive.

So sad. I hope the 36-year-old victim will not have any lingering pain, and the young boy will receive and accept good future guidance.

Aaron Wright

There's a very good chance that this psychopath/sociopath is beyond any guidance help.

And at age 15, there a greater chance that he’s not — since it’s probability you offer instead of empathy.

