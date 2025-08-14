 Japan Today
crime

15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing father

GUNMA

Police in Kiryu City, Gunma Prefecture, have arrested a 15-year-old junior high school boy on suspicion of killing his 48-year-old father.

According to police, the boy has admitted stabbing his father multiple times at their home sometime on Wednesday, TBS reported. The boy went to a police box in front of JR Kiryu Station at around around 10 p.m. Thursday and said he had killed his father.

Police said the boy lived with his parents and younger sister. His mother and sister were away visiting family outside the prefecture.

Police said the boy has so far given no motive for killing his father.

