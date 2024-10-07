15-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing mother

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 15-year-old junior high school boy on suspicion of killing his 40-year-old mother at their home on Monday.

According to police, the boy called 110 at around 10:20 a.m. Monday and said he had killed his mother, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police rushed to the apartment in Shiroishi Ward and found the boy’s mother unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to hospital where she was confirmed dead.

Police said the boy told them he choked his mother to death, but has so far given no motive.

The two lived alone, police said.

© Japan Today