15-year-old boy arrested over attempted murder of father

Police in Isesaki, Gunma Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed his 48-year-old father.

According to police, the boy stabbed his father in the neck, using a knife with an 18.5-cm-long blade, while he slept at around 4:25 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy’s mother woke up and called 119.

The victim was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, doctors said.

Police quoted the boy as saying he wanted to kill his father but didn't say what the trouble was between them.

© Japan Today