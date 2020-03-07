Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

15-year-old boy arrested over fatal arson at his home

0 Comments
MIYAGI

Police in Shikama, Miyagi Prefecture, said Sunday they have arrested a 15-year-old boy over a fire that destroyed a house where he lived with five other family members, two of whom died in the blaze.

Police said the boy, who has admitted to starting the fire in his bedroom, has initially been charged with arson, Fuji TV reported. According to police, flames were seen coming from the two-story wooden house of 69-year-old farmer Shinichi Tsuruya at around 2:20 a.m. Tsuruya lived in the house with his wife, his daughter Hiromi, 46, her husband, 52, and their two children ― the suspect and his 18-year-old sister.

It took firefighters about two hours to extinguish the blaze. Two bodies were found inside ― the suspect’s mother and his sister. The three other family members managed to get out and were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The boy was seen wandering in the area at around 9:30 a.m., at which point he was questioned by police and admitted to starting the fire, police said, adding that so far, he has given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

What an evil kid. Looks like he was trying to kill everyone by starting the fire at night when they would all be asleep. Hope they try him as an adult.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

GaijinPot 2020 Cherry Blossom Contest

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

5 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Tohoku Region

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Landmark

Kintaikyo Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Hiroshima

GaijinPot Travel

Families

8 Indoor Japanese Games To Try Out During The Coronavirus School Shutdown

Savvy Tokyo