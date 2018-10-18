Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police enter a condominium Friday in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, where a man was found killed and his wife seriously injured. Photo: KYODO
crime

15-year-old boy arrested for killing grandfather, wounding grandmother

1 Comment
SAITAMA

Police said Friday they have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing of his grandparents in the city of Wako in Saitama Prefecture.

The third-year junior high school student, who lived in the same apartment with the elderly couple, is suspected of killing his 87-year-old grandfather and attempting to kill his 82-year-old grandmother. The grandfather was found dead with the wounded wife by their daughter, the boy's mother, at the condo on Thursday evening, the police said.

The grandson had gone missing after the incident but was taken into custody Friday morning near a train station in the Saitama city of Kawagoe. Investigators said the boy has admitted to the charge.

The upper bodies of the couple sustained multiple cuts and stab wounds, while bloody clothes believed to be the boy's were found near the crime scene, according to the police.

The apartment's security camera had captured the teen walking in the direction of a train station.

The boy's 53-year-old mother had gone to check up on her parents after being contacted by the grandmother.

Around the same time the boy's mother reported the incident to the police, they received eye-witness reports that a boy holding a knife was walking in the neighborhood. Local residents were alerted via community radio messages and an athletic event at a local elementary school was cancelled on Friday.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

15 years old and already messed up in the head. Too many killings lately. Im surprised people can kill other humans so easily. Especially family members.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Apollo

Culture

Getting Started with Street Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

International Schools

best hello world linksite service

Insight Japan Today

Travel / Hotels

best hello world linksite service

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food & Drink

14 Exquisite Halloween-Inspired Desserts To Taste In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Explore

10 Ways to Get Spooky for Halloween 2018 In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Exhibit Explores Love And The Asian Female Experience In Striking Ways

Savvy Tokyo