15-year-old boy arrested for killing grandfather, wounding grandmother

Police enter a condominium Friday in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, where a man was found killed and his wife seriously injured.

Police said Friday they have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the stabbing of his grandparents in the city of Wako in Saitama Prefecture.

The third-year junior high school student, who lived in the same apartment with the elderly couple, is suspected of killing his 87-year-old grandfather and attempting to kill his 82-year-old grandmother. The grandfather was found dead with the wounded wife by their daughter, the boy's mother, at the condo on Thursday evening, the police said.

The grandson had gone missing after the incident but was taken into custody Friday morning near a train station in the Saitama city of Kawagoe. Investigators said the boy has admitted to the charge.

The upper bodies of the couple sustained multiple cuts and stab wounds, while bloody clothes believed to be the boy's were found near the crime scene, according to the police.

The apartment's security camera had captured the teen walking in the direction of a train station.

The boy's 53-year-old mother had gone to check up on her parents after being contacted by the grandmother.

Around the same time the boy's mother reported the incident to the police, they received eye-witness reports that a boy holding a knife was walking in the neighborhood. Local residents were alerted via community radio messages and an athletic event at a local elementary school was cancelled on Friday.

