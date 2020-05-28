15-year-old boy arrested over suspected arson

Police in Kesennuma, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 15-year-old boy on suspicion of arson after his family home went up in flames on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the teenage suspect set the two-story wooden house on fire just past 3 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The boy lived in the house with three other family members ― his mother, 52, his grandfather, 84, and grandmother, 85.

All three suffered suffered minors burns and smoke inhalation but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The boy was initially unable to be reached after the fire broke out. However, he was later found nearby. Police said the boy has admitted to setting the house on fire but has so far given no motive.

