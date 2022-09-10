Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

15-year-old girl arrested over knife attack in Shibuya sent to family court

TOKYO

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office has decided to send a 15-year-old girl who stabbed a 53-year-old woman and her 19-year-old daughter in a random attack near Shibuya Station in August, to a family court.

The incident occurred at around 7:20 p.m. on Aug 20. The girl, a junior high school student from Toda, Saitama Prefecture, told police she stabbed the two victims as a practice run to see if she was capable of killing a person because she wanted to kill her mother and then get the death penalty, Kyodo News reported. She used a kitchen knife in the attacks and also had three small knives with her at the time.

The victims were both stabbed in the back. The 19-year-old girl had a knife wound about 10 centimeters deep. However, their wounds were not life-threatening, doctors said.

© Japan Today/Kyodo

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

