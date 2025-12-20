 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

15-year-old girl hit and killed by truck in Chiba; driver arrested

0 Comments
CHIBA

Police in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit and killed a 15-year-old girl.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on a pedestrian crossing in Mihama Ward, NTV reported.

According to police, the girl, Kokomo Imafuku, was on the crossing when she was hit by a 4-ton truck turning right. She was on her way home from a part-time job.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead about an after later.

Police arrested the truck driver, Jun Hanagishi, on the spot. Police said he told them he was returning the truck to the parking lot where he works.

Police said he admitted to hitting the girl and quoted him as saying, “It was my fault.”

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog