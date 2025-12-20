15-year-old girl hit and killed by truck in Chiba; driver arrested

Police in Chiba City, Chiba Prefecture, have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after the truck he was driving hit and killed a 15-year-old girl.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on a pedestrian crossing in Mihama Ward, NTV reported.

According to police, the girl, Kokomo Imafuku, was on the crossing when she was hit by a 4-ton truck turning right. She was on her way home from a part-time job.

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead about an after later.

Police arrested the truck driver, Jun Hanagishi, on the spot. Police said he told them he was returning the truck to the parking lot where he works.

Police said he admitted to hitting the girl and quoted him as saying, “It was my fault.”

