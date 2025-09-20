 Japan Today
crime

15-year-old girl hit and killed by van in Saitama; driver arrested

SAITAMA

Police in Saitama City have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous driving resulting in death after he hit and killed a 15-year-old junior high school girl.

According to police, the incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. in Nishi Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Hinako Miyahara was hit by a van while on a crosswalk at a prefectural road intersection with traffic lights. She was taken to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

Police arrested the driver of the van, Shigemi Narita, a self-employed man, on the spot.

Police said the van hit the victim while turning right at the intersection.

