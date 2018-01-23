15-year-old girl, two other teens arrested for forcing girl to jump off bridge in Fukuoka

Police in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested three teenagers on charges of inflicting injuries on a 16-year-old girl after they forced her to jump off a bridge.
According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Jan 5. A 15-year-old girl and two other teens called the girl to meet them near Kurume Station’s east exit and pressured her to jump off a pedestrian bridge down the road, Sankei Shimbun reported. The three threatened that if she didn’t jump, they would harm her family, telling her she had no choice but to jump.
The girl eventually jumped off the bridge landing on the road six meters below. She suffered injuries, including bone fractures to her heels.
Police said the injured girl was an acquaintance of the 15-year-old girl’s sister and the two reportedly had money issues. On that night, the 15-year-old girl called the victim on behalf of her sister.
A witness reported the incident to the police which resulted in the arrest of the three suspects.© Japan Today
11 Comments
Login to comment
smithinjapan
They'll receive no punishment. The parents will pay some compensation money, and the bullies will fake-apologise and all of them forced to promise to cooperate. Then the bullying will continue, much worse.
Aly Rustom
Exactly. What smith said
Northernlife
Evil that is all they are...
pacint
Hope she recovers soon.
Just finished reading the news, there was a story about teens convicted for cyber-bullying that resulted in a death.
Bullying and especially cyber-bullying bullying is a major problem as cyber-bullying can be 24/7.
nakanoguy01
what money issues could teenagers have with each other?
and i love the talking heads who assume that every juvenile case gets dismissed because of a payout by parents.
jrc
God that's just horrible.
And btw what are 15 year olds doing outside at 2 a.m.
Strangerland
And you’re basing this on...?
stocktrader
Perhaps this can be a constructive thought. Buy a stun gun and/or strong pepper spray to arm your teen. Have them taught kyokushinkai karate. Instruct them to video secretly video record every encounter to maintain their innocents for when they kick some bully @$$.
I had to do this where more ghetto when I grew up.
Kidas Dom
Name them and let social justice be had.
Kniknaknokkaer
It does seem like the 15 year old perp's parents are perhaps rather loose. I would definitely try to be very aware of where my 15 year old daughter was but there is a thing called deceit. When I was 15 I was off my head at raves all night and not getting home until lunch the next day, every weekend. There was nothing wrong with my parents morals, I was just very good at covering my tracks.....
Brian Wheway
IF your enticing/forcing someone to jump of a bridge, you know bam well that is going to kill, maim, seriously injure someone, this allows should carry a jail sentence, 2-3 years minimum and possibly more depending on the injuries sustained by the injured party. and then we should look at the issue of threats to harm her family, well more jail time.