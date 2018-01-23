Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

15-year-old girl, two other teens arrested for forcing girl to jump off bridge in Fukuoka

11 Comments
FUKUOKA

Police in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested three teenagers on charges of inflicting injuries on a 16-year-old girl after they forced her to jump off a bridge.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Jan 5. A 15-year-old girl and two other teens called the girl to meet them near Kurume Station’s east exit and pressured her to jump off a pedestrian bridge down the road, Sankei Shimbun reported. The three threatened that if she didn’t jump, they would harm her family, telling her she had no choice but to jump.

The girl eventually jumped off the bridge landing on the road six meters below. She suffered injuries, including bone fractures to her heels.

Police said the injured girl was an acquaintance of the 15-year-old girl’s sister and the two reportedly had money issues. On that night, the 15-year-old girl called the victim on behalf of her sister.

A witness reported the incident to the police which resulted in the arrest of the three suspects.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

11 Comments
Login to comment

They'll receive no punishment. The parents will pay some compensation money, and the bullies will fake-apologise and all of them forced to promise to cooperate. Then the bullying will continue, much worse.

3 ( +5 / -2 )

Exactly. What smith said

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Evil that is all they are...

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Hope she recovers soon.

Just finished reading the news, there was a story about teens convicted for cyber-bullying that resulted in a death.

Bullying and especially cyber-bullying bullying is a major problem as cyber-bullying can be 24/7.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

what money issues could teenagers have with each other?

and i love the talking heads who assume that every juvenile case gets dismissed because of a payout by parents.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

God that's just horrible.

And btw what are 15 year olds doing outside at 2 a.m.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

They'll receive no punishment. The parents will pay some compensation money, and the bullies will fake-apologise and all of them forced to promise to cooperate. Then the bullying will continue, much worse.

And you’re basing this on...?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Perhaps this can be a constructive thought. Buy a stun gun and/or strong pepper spray to arm your teen. Have them taught kyokushinkai karate. Instruct them to video secretly video record every encounter to maintain their innocents for when they kick some bully @$$.

I had to do this where more ghetto when I grew up.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Name them and let social justice be had.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

jrcToday  05:09 pm JST

And btw what are 15 year olds doing outside at 2 a.m.

It does seem like the 15 year old perp's parents are perhaps rather loose. I would definitely try to be very aware of where my 15 year old daughter was but there is a thing called deceit. When I was 15 I was off my head at raves all night and not getting home until lunch the next day, every weekend. There was nothing wrong with my parents morals, I was just very good at covering my tracks.....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

IF your enticing/forcing someone to jump of a bridge, you know bam well that is going to kill, maim, seriously injure someone, this allows should carry a jail sentence, 2-3 years minimum and possibly more depending on the injuries sustained by the injured party. and then we should look at the issue of threats to harm her family, well more jail time.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

How One New Yorker Found Her Home Away From Home In Azabu Gardens

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Location Situation: Can an English Teacher Afford to Live in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Novels To Add To Your Booket List

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 27-28

Savvy Tokyo

Events

This Week In Japan, Jan. 22-28, 2018

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Shin-Kiba

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog