15-year-old girl, two other teens arrested for forcing girl to jump off bridge in Fukuoka

Police in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture, have arrested three teenagers on charges of inflicting injuries on a 16-year-old girl after they forced her to jump off a bridge.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 a.m. on Jan 5. A 15-year-old girl and two other teens called the girl to meet them near Kurume Station’s east exit and pressured her to jump off a pedestrian bridge down the road, Sankei Shimbun reported. The three threatened that if she didn’t jump, they would harm her family, telling her she had no choice but to jump.

The girl eventually jumped off the bridge landing on the road six meters below. She suffered injuries, including bone fractures to her heels.

Police said the injured girl was an acquaintance of the 15-year-old girl’s sister and the two reportedly had money issues. On that night, the 15-year-old girl called the victim on behalf of her sister.

A witness reported the incident to the police which resulted in the arrest of the three suspects.

