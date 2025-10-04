15-year-old high school girl arrested for attempting to kill mother

Police in Sapporo, Hokkaido, have arrested a 15-year-old high school girl on suspicion of attempting to kill her mother, who is in her 50s.

According to police, the girl attacked her mother with a kitchen knife, stabbing her in the head, back and other parts of her body multiple times at around 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, TV Asahi reported.

The girl’s grandmother called police and said she was acting violently with a knife.

Police said the mother suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital, but her life is not in danger.

The girl lives separately from her mother and grandmother, police said.

