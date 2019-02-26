Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

15-year jail term sought for comic magazine editor over death of wife

TOKYO

Prosecutors sought Tuesday a 15-year prison term for the deputy editor of a hit comic magazine over the death of his wife in 2016.

Pak Jong Hyon, 43, deputy editor of major publisher Kodansha Ltd's Morning magazine was indicted in January 2017 on a charge of choking his wife Kanako, 38, to death at their home in Tokyo around Aug. 9, 2016.

The founder of the monthly "Bessatsu Shonen Magazine," which carries the popular manga series "Attack on Titan," denied the charge at the first hearing of his trial earlier this month. His defense lawyers said the wife killed herself.

At the Tokyo District Court, prosecutors claimed Tuesday the accused "conducted the cruel crime with a solid intention to kill" the wife.

The prosecutors had earlier said Pak "suddenly developed a murderous intent after his wife complained about his lack of support in doing household chores and raising their children and spoke ill of his mother." They also maintained the deputy editor pushed his wife down some stairs after choking her in a bedroom.

The defendant joined Kodansha in April 1999 after graduating from Kyoto University. The Morning magazine features hit comics such as "Space Brothers" and "Cooking Papa."

Japan is really soft on Major Crimes. He chokes his wife to death and all they're trying to get is 15 years? You know that means his actual sentence will be lighter.

Here's yet another case where conviction rate is more important than Justice

the deputy editor pushed his wife down some stairs after choking her in a bedroom.

It's a short sentence to describe what happened. Pause to consider how much terror and pain Kanoko Pak suffered before she was killed. Imagine what he did to her, and how she would have fought back.

Fifteen years doesn't cut it.

So he'll get out at 58!? Life is cheap.

