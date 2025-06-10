150 dead cats found at home of woman belonging to animal protection group

The Kumamoto City Animal Protection Center announced on Tuesday that about 150 dead cats were found at the home of a woman who belongs to an animal protection group, and that the woman has been arrested on suspicion of violating the Animal Protection Law.

According to the center, after receiving a report from a cat owner, the woman's home and shed in Kita Ward were searched in late May, and about 150 dead cats were discovered, Sankei Shimbun reported. Twelve live cats were also found.

Some of the dead cats were in an advanced state of decomposition.

On May 27, a person who had given a cat to the woman, said, "I asked for the cat back, but it was dead. I saw signs of abuse, such as the skin peeling off its legs."

The law stipulates penalties for cases in which animals are kept in facilities where the carcasses of other protected animals are left unattended, and the city filed a criminal complaint on June 6.

Meanwhile, local media reported that the animal protection center had received inquiries in July and November last year about the woman’s home where at least 20 cats were being kept, and that some of them appeared to have died.

Animal welfare officials investigated at the time, but said they were only able to check the exterior of the home and could not find any circumstances that would lead them to suspect animal abuse.

The animal protection group where the woman has been working as a volunteer since 2020, takes in stray cats and dogs and finds homes for them. The group also accepts cats from people who no longer want their pets.

