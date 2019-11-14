Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

158 kg of meth bound for Japan seized in Thailand

0 Comments
BANGKOK

A 44-year-old Thai man was arrested Thursday after 158 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized from treadmills bound for Japan, according to Thai authorities.

Police called it the largest single seizure of methamphetamine or "ice" in the country headed to Japan.

A tipoff led the Central Narcotics Bureau on Tuesday to a consignment of two treadmills at a shipping company. Sending such heavy and bulky exercise equipment via costly air freight to Japan raised suspicions, and a search of the consignment found packets of methamphetamine concealed within steel tubing.

The police subsequently found 10 other treadmills similarly stuffed with methamphetamine at a Bangkok warehouse rented by the Thai man. The drugs have an approximate street value of about $89 million.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to export illicit drugs. He denies the charges.

Smuggling of stimulant drugs to Japan appears to be on the rise. The Thai police announced Wednesday the seizure of about 8 kg of methamphetamine hidden in two wall clocks that were to be shipped to Osaka.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Discover central Japan

A travel guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano prefectures

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Nakahechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Thanksgiving In Tokyo: 8 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What to Expect When You Take the JLPT N2

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Kohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Kumano Kodo: Ohechi Route

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

A Crash Course in Japan’s Blood Type Theory

Savvy Tokyo

ALT

Tips for Teaching After Natural Disasters and Other Trauma

GaijinPot Blog