16 Japanese held in Cambodia for alleged links to fraud activities in Japan

Cambodian authorities have detained 16 Japanese nationals in the Southeast Asian country on suspicion of participating in fraud activities in Japan, an official of the Japanese Embassy in Phnom Penh said Tuesday.

The 16 were detained in Sihanoukville, a southern port city, last Thursday. The embassy was notified of it the following day, according to the official. The embassy plans to handle the case in coordination with the Cambodian government.

Scores of Japanese nationals have allegedly participated remotely in fraud activities in Japan while staying at hotels and other facilities in some Southeast Asian countries. Some of them have been sent back to Japan to face prosecution after authorities in those countries detained them.

Cambodia is said to have become a magnet for such fraud activities after investment money poured into the real estate and casino industries as a result of China's Belt and Road Initiative. With criminal groups also flowing in, the country has seen its law and order deteriorate.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Hun Manet ordered authorities to step up law enforcement in locations used by fraudsters. In November, 13 Japanese nationals were detained in Bavet, a southeastern area that borders Vietnam, for alleged involvement in fraud activities.

© KYODO