16-year-old boy, 18-year-old sister arrested for recruiting 'illegal part-time workers'

Police in Kumamoto City, Kumamoto Prefecture, have arrested a 16-year-old high school boy and his 18-year-old sister, a restaurant employee, on suspicion of of violating the Employment Security Act by attempting to recruit so-called "illegal part-time workers" on social media.

According to the police, the two are suspected of posting on social media from around Oct 10 to Oct 20 messages such as “Earn high income in a short period of time. If anyone wants to do it, please contact me," TV Asahi reported.

Police believe the siblings were looking for “receivers" and "distributors" to pick up cash in fraud cases.

A high school student who is an acquaintance of the 16-year-old boy saw the post and applied. He was directed to a highly confidential communication app, where he sent personal information such as his address and family composition.

When he became suspicious and tried to decline, he received threatening messages saying "You will need to pay damages,” so he consulted the police.

Police believe that the two siblings were instructed by another person who is part of an anonymous mobile crime group known as Tokuryu) that recruits members on social media to commit crimes.

This is the first time that a charge of violating the Employment Security Act has been applied in Kumamoto Prefecture in connection with unlawful part-time work.

