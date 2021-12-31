16-year-old boy arrested after fire in apartment kills his sister

Police in Naha, Okinawa, have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of arson after he set fire to his family's apartment on Friday. His 21-year-old sister died in the blaze.

According to police, the fire started at around 6:20 a.m. Friday, in the two-story apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect lives with his sister, older brother and mother. The mother was out at the time, while the suspect’s brother managed to escape unharmed.

Police said the suspect’s sister was overcome by smoke. She was taken to hospital where she died at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the boy has admitted starting the fire using the stove burner in the kitchen but has so far given no motive.

