Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

16-year-old boy arrested after fire in apartment kills his sister

2 Comments
NAHA, Okinawa

Police in Naha, Okinawa, have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of arson after he set fire to his family's apartment on Friday. His 21-year-old sister died in the blaze.

According to police, the fire started at around 6:20 a.m. Friday, in the two-story apartment, Sankei Shimbun reported. The suspect lives with his sister, older brother and mother. The mother was out at the time, while the suspect’s brother managed to escape unharmed. 

Police said the suspect’s sister was overcome by smoke. She was taken to hospital where she died at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the boy has admitted starting the fire using the stove burner in the kitchen but has so far given no motive.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

I wanted to see what it felt like to destroy our home and burn people to death

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

“I wanted to be like the psycho in Osaka”

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Japanese Teen Romance Flicks to Improve Your Listening Skills

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

From Head to Toe: The Fluffiest Loungewear for Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Japanese New Year Traditions You Should Follow

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 27, 2021-Jan 9, 2022

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Tweet of the Week #161: Warm Up with Colonel Sanders in a Yuzu Bath

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Spotlight

Shochu Maven, Masako Furusawa

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: New Year’s Osechi

GaijinPot Blog

8 Winter Towns in Japan that Feel Like the North Pole

GaijinPot Blog

Finding the Perfect Present for Your Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 51

GaijinPot Blog