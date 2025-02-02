 Japan Today
crime

16-year-old boy arrested for attempting to strangle mother to death

HOKKAIDO

Police in Iwamizawa City, Hokkaido, have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempting to kill his mother, who is in her 40s, by strangling her.

According to police, the incident occurred in the living room of their home at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The boy used both hands to strangle his mother but was stopped by other family members who then called 110.

Police said the boy has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying,"I intended to kill her. I lost my temper.” 

Police are questioning the family over the circumstances that led up to the boy attacking his mother.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

