16-year-old boy arrested for fatally stabbing father in Yamanashi Prefecture

Police in Minami Alps, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 69-year-old father.

According to police, the boy turned himself in at a police station at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday and said he had killed his father, NTV reported.

Police went to the boy’s home and found his father bleeding from a knife wound and collapsed on his bed. He was taken to hospital where he died at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The high school student lived with his parents, but his mother was out at work at the time of the incident. A blood-stained knife was found in the victim’s bedroom.

According to a close friend of the boy, he had often talked with him about his father's relationships with women since around the fall of 2023, and was worried about the fact that women other than his mother were frequently coming and going to their home.

