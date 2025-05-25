 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

16-year-old boy arrested for fatally stabbing father in Yamanashi Prefecture

0 Comments
YAMANASHI

Police in Minami Alps, Yamanashi Prefecture, have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of fatally stabbing his 69-year-old father.

According to police, the boy turned himself in at a police station at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday and said he had killed his father, NTV reported.

Police went to the boy’s home and found his father bleeding from a knife wound and collapsed on his bed. He was taken to hospital where he died at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The high school student lived with his parents, but his mother was out at work at the time of the incident. A blood-stained knife was found in the victim’s bedroom.

According to a close friend of the boy, he had often talked with him about his father's relationships with women since around the fall of 2023, and was worried about the fact that women other than his mother were frequently coming and going to their home.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Factory Jobs in Japan: Daily Life, Wages and Visa Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What Not to Do in Japan: Polite Habits That Can Seem Rude

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Find The Right Japanese Sunscreen For Your Skin Type

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Living in Saitama as an English Teacher: Affordable, Peaceful, and Close to Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Raising a Multicultural Child in Japan: What We’re Learning Along the Way

Savvy Tokyo

Soma Nomaoi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

10 Japanese Family Restaurants With Coupon Apps

Savvy Tokyo

Kamioka

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “My Coworkers Are Idiots”

Savvy Tokyo