16-year-old boy arrested for molesting elementary school girl

A 16-year-old high school boy from Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward has been arrested for molesting an elementary school girl by touching her buttocks.

Police said the boy, a private high school student, in Tokyo, rode a bike and approached a 10-year-old girl walking home from school at around 3:45 p.m. on Feb 5, Fuji TV reported. He asked if he could touch her buttocks. The girl ran away, police said.

About 40 minutes later, the boy pursued an 11-year-old girl on his bicycle and “made unwanted physical contact with her buttocks,” police said.

The 10-year-old girl told her mother what happened. After the incident, the mother accompanied her child home from school each afternoon. They spotted the boy again on Feb 15 and reported him to police.

Police said the boy has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, “I did it to reduce stress, and it gave me a thrill.”

In January, a similar incident occurred in the same area, involving a junior high school girl. Police are questioning the boy about that case as well.

