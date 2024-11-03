 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
crime

16-year-old boy arrested for stabbing high school student in the back

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a high school boy in the back with a kitchen knife.

The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. Saturday on a street in Minato Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. The victim suffered minor wounds, police said, adding his life was not in danger.

Police said the suspect went to the same school as the victim but dropped out earlier this year. He called 110 himself and remained at the scene until police arrived.

Police quoted the suspect as saying, “I stabbed him with the intention of killing him."

Police said the two boys knew each other and that there were several other young people present at the time of the incident.

