crime

16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing father

YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murdering his 47-year-old father at their apartment on May 16. 

According to police, the teenager stabbed his father several times in the head with a fruit knife at their apartment in Kanagawa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police received a call from the victim’s sister at around 2 p.m. Monday, saying she was worried because she hadn’t heard from her brother.

Police went to the apartment and found the man’s body submerged in a bathtub. The boy, who lived alone with his father, was home at the time. He was quoted by police as saying “My dad was physically abusive toward me.”

If his dad was indeed abusing him, and these things don’t just start suddenly it’s likely it was happening his whole life, he had enough and retaliated.

If that’s the case, then good luck to the boy in getting over this. As for the abusive father...

