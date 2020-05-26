16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing father

Police in Yokohama have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murdering his 47-year-old father at their apartment on May 16.

According to police, the teenager stabbed his father several times in the head with a fruit knife at their apartment in Kanagawa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police received a call from the victim’s sister at around 2 p.m. Monday, saying she was worried because she hadn’t heard from her brother.

Police went to the apartment and found the man’s body submerged in a bathtub. The boy, who lived alone with his father, was home at the time. He was quoted by police as saying “My dad was physically abusive toward me.”

