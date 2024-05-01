16-year-old boy indicted for killing parents

The Yokohama District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 16-year-old boy for killing his parents at their home in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, in February.

The boy, who was 15 at the time, is accused of murdering his 52-year-old father and 50-year-old mother on Feb 10 this year, Sankei Shimbun reported. His case was later sent to the Yokohama Family Court. But on April 22, the family court sent the case back to the prosecutors office. The judge said that “considering the impact of this case on society, it is appropriate that the suspect, though a minor, be tried as an adult.”

According to the indictment, the boy is accused of stabbing his father and mother multiple times with a knife at their apartment. On Feb 13, police discovered the bodies after the boy’s father had failed to show up for work and the company had been unable to contact him.

The boy was arrested on Feb 14.

