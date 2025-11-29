16-year-old boy indicted for murder of grandparents

The Okazaki branch of the Nagoya District Public Prosecutors Office has indicted a 16-year-old boy on murder charges for allegedly killing his grandparents at their home in Tahara City, Aichi Prefecture, in May.

According to the indictment, at around 2 a.m. on May 9, the boy stabbed his grandfather, 75, and grandmother, 72, multiple times in the chest with a kitchen knife at their home, NTV reported.

The boy was arrested on May 10 after his grandparents were found dead.

The teenager lived with his grandparents in one house on the property. His parents live in an annex.

According to investigators, the boy's parents and grandparents had been arguing over household chores and lifestyles for several years, and during questioning after his arrest, the boy stated that he "didn't like seeing or hearing my grandparents arguing with my parents or telling them what to do.”

Prosecutors held the boy in custody for four months from June 12 to determine whether he was criminally responsible.

In October, prosecutors sent the case to a family court in Okazaki. However, on Friday, the family court sent the case back to prosecutors.

