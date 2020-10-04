Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

16-year-old boy kills aunt, then commits suicide by jumping in front of train

1 Comment
AICHI

A 16-year-old boy apparently killed his 46-year-old aunt and then committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the boy stabbed his aunt, Maima Inagaki, at around 11:30 a.m. in the house owned by the victim’s father, Ryu Inagaki, Fuji TV reported. Maima's mother called 119 and said her grandson had stabbed her daughter.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach. She was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.

The boy then left the house and about 20 minutes later jumped in front of a train on the JR Tokaido Line two kilometers from the house . Police said he was killed instantly and was identified from personal items in his pocket.

Police said that prior to the stabbing, Maima’s mother had heard her daughter and the boy having a loud argument.

Police said Maima had just started living in the house on Saturday.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

How awful. I wonder what set him off.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Transport

Resort Shirakami

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

5 Best Websites for Finding Japanese Tutors Online

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Fall 2020 Makeup Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo