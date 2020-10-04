16-year-old boy kills aunt, then commits suicide by jumping in front of train

A 16-year-old boy apparently killed his 46-year-old aunt and then committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, on Saturday.

According to police, the boy stabbed his aunt, Maima Inagaki, at around 11:30 a.m. in the house owned by the victim’s father, Ryu Inagaki, Fuji TV reported. Maima's mother called 119 and said her grandson had stabbed her daughter.

Police said the victim was stabbed multiple times in the chest and stomach. She was taken to hospital where she died about 90 minutes later.

The boy then left the house and about 20 minutes later jumped in front of a train on the JR Tokaido Line two kilometers from the house . Police said he was killed instantly and was identified from personal items in his pocket.

Police said that prior to the stabbing, Maima’s mother had heard her daughter and the boy having a loud argument.

Police said Maima had just started living in the house on Saturday.

