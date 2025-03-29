16-year-old boy who stabbed classmate sent to family court

The Matsuyama District Public Prosecutors Office in Ehime Prefecture has sent a 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 16-year-old male classmate at St Catherine Gakuen High School, to family court.
The court said the boy will be held in protective custody until a decision is made on April 11, Sankei Shimbun reported.
Police said the boy stabbed his classmate in the neck with a kitchen knife at around 1:30 p.m. of March 11. The victim did not suffer a deep wound.
No classes were in session at the time, and police believe the two boys had been involved in prior disputes.© Japan Today
starpunk
What's his excuse? Try that little puke as an adult. He's more than old enough to know better than this.
TokyoLiving
Bring him to justice as an adult.