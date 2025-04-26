16-year-old boy who stabbed classmate sent to juvenile detention center

The Matsuyama Family Court in Ehime Prefecture has decided to send a 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 16-year-old male classmate at St Catherine Gakuen High School, to a juvenile detention center.

The decision was dated April 24, TV Ehime reported, adding that the family court did not disclose the reason for the decision, nor how long the boy will remain in the juvenile detention center.

The boy was arrested after he stabbed his classmate in the neck with a kitchen knife at around 1:30 p.m. of March 11. The victim did not suffer a deep wound.

No classes were in session at the time, and police believe the two boys had been involved in prior disputes.

The Matsuyama District Public Prosecutors Office sent the boy to the family court on March 28.

