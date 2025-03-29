 Japan Today
crime

16-year-old boy who stabbed classmate sent to sent to family court

MATSUYAMA

The Matsuyama District Public Prosecutors Office in Ehime Prefecture has sent a 16-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 16-year-old male classmate at St Catherine Gakuen High School, to family court.

The court said the boy will be held in protective custody until a decision is made on April 11, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Police said the boy stabbed his classmate in the neck with a kitchen knife at around 1:30 p.m. of March 11. The victim did not suffer a deep wound.

No classes were in session at the time, and police believe the two boys had been involved in prior disputes.

