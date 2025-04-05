 Japan Today
crime

16-year-old girl arrested for abandoning newborn baby's body at home

1 Comment
NAGANO

Police in Ueda City, Nagano Prefecture, have arrested a 16-year-old girl on suspicion of abandoning the body of her newborn baby boy at her home after giving birth in early March.

Police said the girl, who was arrested on Sunday, has admitted to the charge. The girl lived with her family, one of whom contacted police.

Police said an autopsy will be conducted to determine how the baby died.

Police are also questioning the girl’s family on what they knew about her pregnancy. The father of the baby is unknown.

Time for another “Baby Hatch” . That would bring it up to what ?; three ?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

