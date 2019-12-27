Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

16-year-old girl arrested for attempted murder of father

KOCHI

Police in Kochi have arrested a 16-year-old girl on suspicion of attempted murder after she stabbed her 51-year-old father with a knife at their home.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. The girl stabbed her father in the back while he was in the living room. He was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Friday, police said.

Police said the girl has admitted to stabbing her father who had been drinking alcohol on Wednesday afternoon and night. The girl said she and her father got into a heated argument and she grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed him.

The girl said she often felt discontent with her father’s words and behavior when he was drinking.

