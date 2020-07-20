Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

16-year-old girl arrested for threatening police officer with knife in koban

SAITAMA

Police in Okegawa, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested a 16-year-old girl for obstructing police officers in the performance of their official duties after she came into a koban (police box) and waved a knife in a threatening manner at an officer.

According to police, the incident occurred at the Wakamiya koban at around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Two officers were on duty at the time.

One officer said the girl, who lives in Ageo, Saitama Prefecture, muttered, “I hate police officers. I’m going to kill you.” She then pointed a knife at an assistant inspector in his 30s. The officer took his gun out of his holster and ordered the girl to drop her knife. The second policeman, holding up a shield, approached the girl who threw the knife at it.

Police said the girl hasn’t given any explanation for her actions.

The koban is approximately 300 meters southwest from JR Okegawa Station’s west exit.


While it's probably common for people to have an aversion towards authorities, they shouldn't go that far with their hatred. Just avoiding them and not thinking about them should be enough.

