crime

16-year-old girl attacked by man with hammer in train station toilet

TOKYO

A 16-year-old girl was attacked by a man with a hammer at JR Kameido Station in Tokyo on Monday.

According to police, the girl went into the toilet at the station in Koto Ward just after noon. The assailant suddenly ran in and hit her with a hammer, Fuji TV reported. The suspect then fled by exiting from the ticket gates.

The girl was taken to hospital with a head injury but her life is in no danger, police said.

The suspect was described as being in his 30s, about 160 cm tall. The girl said he was wearing navy work clothes and had a navy towel wrapped around the top of his head. She said she could see his face, but added she did not know the man.

Police said they are currently analyzing station and street surveillance footage to track down the whereabouts of the runaway suspect.

