16-year-old girl injured in knife attack in Niigata

A 16-year-old girl was attacked by a man with a knife as she rode her bicycle home in Niigata City on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. in Higashi Ward. The girl was riding her bicycle when the man knocked her to the ground, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man then hugged her from behind and threatened her with a knife. The girl was cut on her right hand when she resisted and tried to break free.

The man got on a bike and fled the scene. Police said the girl described him as being in his late 30s or early 40s, about 170 cms tall and was wearing a long-sleeved orange T-shirt.

The attack occurred roughly 300 meters south of JR Ogata Station on the Hakushin Line. The area is surrounded by rice fields and few pedestrians are seen in the area.

