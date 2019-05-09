Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

16-year-old girl injured in knife attack in Niigata

NIIGATA

A 16-year-old girl was attacked by a man with a knife as she rode her bicycle home in Niigata City on Wednesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. in Higashi Ward. The girl was riding her bicycle when the man knocked her to the ground, Sankei Shimbun reported. The man then hugged her from behind and threatened her with a knife. The girl was cut on her right hand when she resisted and tried to break free.

The man got on a bike and fled the scene. Police said the girl described him as being in his late 30s or early 40s, about 170 cms tall and was wearing a long-sleeved orange T-shirt.  

The attack occurred roughly 300 meters south of JR Ogata Station on the Hakushin Line. The area is surrounded by rice fields and few pedestrians are seen in the area.

Poor kid. Who ever he is he is obviously a menace and needs to be put away before he does something worse.

