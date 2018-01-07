Newsletter Signup Register / Login
16-year-old girl stabbed in Kagoshima park

KAGOSHIMA

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed by a man while she was walking in a park in Kagoshima, police said Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 1:15 p.m. Sunday in Shoyodai Fureai Park. Fuji TV reported that the girl called 110 and said she had been stabbed. She was taken to hospital with wounds to her stomach, back and side but her injuries are not life-threatening, police said Monday.

Police said the girl described the assailant as being in his late teens or early 20s and about 160 cms tall. He was wearing glasses and dressed in black.

So glad she will survive. This guy will kill someone soon, so he needs to be stoppee and euthanized.

Why pick on a girl? Coward.

This is the second random stabbing in as many days. It's unusual because these kinds of things usually happen in summer. However, if you are a young to middle aged man you should feel no fear. It's only the weak and defenseless that are targeted by these gutless cowards.

