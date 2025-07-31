 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

16-year-old high school student arrested for attempted fraud

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 16-year-old high school boy for allegedly attempting to defraud an 84-year-old woman of 2 million yen. 

Police said the boy has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I did it because I wanted the money." However, police suspect he may have been a "receiver" for a fraud ring.

According to police, the boy called the woman on Thursday morning and posed as her son. He told the woman he might be arrested and that he needed 2 million yen urgently. He also said a lawyer would come to her house in the afternoon to collect the money.

The woman called her son who told her he had made no such call. She then called the police. 

When another man, posing as the lawyer, turned up at the woman’s house, police arrested him and later, the high school boy.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog