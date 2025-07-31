16-year-old high school student arrested for attempted fraud

Police in Nagoya, Aichi Prefecture, have arrested a 16-year-old high school boy for allegedly attempting to defraud an 84-year-old woman of 2 million yen.

Police said the boy has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I did it because I wanted the money." However, police suspect he may have been a "receiver" for a fraud ring.

According to police, the boy called the woman on Thursday morning and posed as her son. He told the woman he might be arrested and that he needed 2 million yen urgently. He also said a lawyer would come to her house in the afternoon to collect the money.

The woman called her son who told her he had made no such call. She then called the police.

When another man, posing as the lawyer, turned up at the woman’s house, police arrested him and later, the high school boy.

